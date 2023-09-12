Have You Been To New Jersey’s Absolutely Quirkiest And Most Unique Restaurant?

Here in New Jersey, we have a lot of different types of restaurants. Among others, we have Italian restaurants, Chinese restaurants, Mexican restaurants, and apparently quirky restaurants too.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I'm not exactly sure what the official definition of a quirky restaurant is, but I bet New Jersey's quirkiest restaurant is the best one in the whole nation. So, how does one go about determining the quirkiest restaurant in the state?

It turns out it's pretty easy when you have a well-respected resource like the popular foodie website Lovefood. They did all the work by determining the most unusual restaurant in each state, so we obviously wanted to know their choice for the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And the one they chose isn't one that I wouldn't necessarily initially call quirky or unusual, but when you think about it, it really is. It's quirky because it's unique, it's an experience you'd never get anywhere else and you'll certainly never forget it.

The New Jersey restaurant that takes the crown as the quirkiest in the entire state of New Jersey is Medieval Times in Lyndhurst.

If you've ever been to this really cool place, you would understand why it's considered unusual, but we're talking about the absolute best kind of unusual.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's a really great place to take the whole family for great, fun food and a really awesome, and possibly quirky, experience.

If you haven't been there, just head to 149 Polito Ave in Lyndhurst, and get ready fo the time of your life.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

7 Jersey Shore Restaurants That Could Be New Jersey's Most Famous