Before we dive into things, I have to put a few things on the record.

First, I'm not anti-police. That couldn't be further from the truth. 99% of officers are doing their jobs, and I'm thankful for that.

I am anti-BS tickets and violations.

These would be the "gotcha" summonses that most of us have gotten in the past.

It's my humble opinion that the only reason we're asked to show proof of insurance and registration is with the hopes that we can't produce these documents and incur a fine, which equals more revenue for towns and the state.

I've always found it laughable that we must show proof of insurance and registration during a stop. The police know this information often before a stop begins.

How do I know that? I got a ticket for a violation, and the officer never asked to see proof. In fact, I never saw the officer.

It's not the fact that I got a ticket that bothers me. It's how I got that ticket.

If I had been pulled over and produced an outdated registration, I would have said, "You're an idiot. You let your registration expire. That's what you get."

I was recently at Freehold Raceway Mall. I parked near Primark and stayed for about two hours.

I walked out to a ticket on my window.

I first thought that I must have parked in a restricted area. Nope.

It was for expired registration. Let me be clear. It was only a week out of date, but rules are rules. I was at fault.

After asking around, it turns out that cops will visit busy parking lots and go car by car, running license plates and checking for, well, everything.

At least 3,000 cars must be at Freehold Raceway Mall on any given weekend. For Freehold Township Police, 3,000 more opportunities to generate extra revenue for the town. It's not just Freehold that's doing this.

I have no sour grapes here. I was in the wrong, and I accepted my fine. However, I still believe this is a shady way for towns to make a buck.