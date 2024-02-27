Three New Jersey Places You’re Likely To See Paranormal Activity

If you're not looking to run into any ghosts, spirits, aliens, or other paranormal beings, then these are three New Jersey places you're going to want to avoid.

Some people seek out ghosts, aliens, and the like, and they are all much braver than I am. If you are like me, however, there are several places in New Jersey you'd be better off avoiding if you don't want to experience strange phenomena.

Let's start with aliens. ET seemed like a nice little fellow in the movies, but if you don't want to spot anything that might be considered a UFO, then there is one place in New Jersey you should stay away from.

A recent Axios report says that Cape May County has so many UFO sightings that it falls Into the UFO hotspot category. I don't care if they're places, drones, birds, or little people from another planet, I don't want to see them.

If you're not interested in quality time with the Jersey Devil, then the 1.1 million acres we call the Pine Barrens is an area you should avoid.

It was recently named by Conde Nast Traveler as the most haunted place in all of New Jersey, so even if you avoid the Jersey Devil, you might just run into one of the ghosts that reportedly have been spotted there.

And if you're driving through Milford, you're going to want to steer clear of what many people say is the most haunted road in New Jersey, Clinton Road.

According to NorthJersey.com, there are reports that if you throw a coin off a nearby bridge the spirit of a boy will toss it back and then chase you as you try to get back to your car..

No, thank you to all of these locations. I'll stay in the safety of my own home.

