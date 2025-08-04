With the average cost of a wedding in the United States costing nearly $35,000, in New Jersey, with everything being so expensive here, you can expect to pay even more.

I've read as much as $62,000 in parts of Central and North Jersey.

That's why there's a new trendy term being floated around when it comes to weddings, designed to cut down on two things ... stress and money.

The Rise of Micro Weddings in New Jersey

Yes, the trendy wedding term these days is "micro wedding."

Recent research found that micro weddings grew from 10% in 2013 to 20% during the pandemic.

And now they make up nearly 18% of weddings.

And it's all about cutting down on the cost and saving you the hassle.

What is a micro wedding?

It's simple. Just a smaller wedding.

So, instead of having 150 to 200 guests, you're more likely to have 25 to 50 people celebrating with you on your big day.

It's also becoming increasingly popular to not only have a small-sized wedding, but also to make your invitations, have a friend take the pictures, and have a backyard ceremony instead of having it at a big, elaborate, and expensive wedding venue.

The Affordable Alternative to Lavish Celebrations

The Wedding Report's Shane McMurray told ABC9 News that priorities are shifting.

"Couples, especially younger millennials, Gen Z, really like a tighter knit group of people when they're thinking about getting married," McMurray said.

Couples are looking to save as much money as possible!

