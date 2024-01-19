Recent Report Says New Jersey Has Fewer Smokers Than Most States

It seems to be rare for New Jersey to get good news whenever we compare our state to all the others, but when it comes to having a low number of smokers, New Jersey does much better than most states.

It is comforting to know that when the topic is surrounding health, New Jersey tends to have some excellent statistics, and part of that may have to do with the fact that we have among the lowest percentage of smokers of any state in America.

The report was published by World Population Review, and it focused on how many smokers there are in each state, and which states had the lowest percentage of smokers.

As it turns out, there are only five states with a lower percentage than we have in the Garden State. Our number sits at 13.7%. The only states with a lower rate are Utah, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Washington State.

Of course, we have a huge population for the size of our state, so we still have a significant number of smokers in New Jersey. The study says that number sits just north of 900,000.

By way of comparison, the state with the highest percentage of smokers is West Virginia, with a hefty 26% of residents being smokers. That translates to about 370,000 West Virginia smokers.

The state with the most smokers is Texas with a whopping 3.139.192 residents.

