There is no doubt you have noticed that grocery prices have soared recently, but is New Jersey among the states with the highest grocery prices?

Which States Have the Highest Grocery Prices?

No one in New Jersey is ever surprised to hear that we are among the most expensive states in almost every category.

And with grocery prices constantly in the headlines, we may wonder if we are getting hit the hardest in the Garden State.

A recent study published at World Population Review calculated the weekly grocery prices in each state, and you may be surprised to find where New Jersey ranks on the list.

Are New Jersey Grocery Prices Higher Than Those in The Other States?

The Garden State is not the state with the highest weekly average grocery bill. That distinction belongs to Hawaii, with Alaska being a close second.

The average weekly grocery bill in Hawaii is $333.88, and in Alaska, it's $328.71. So, how much are New Jersey residents forking over?

New Jersey residents spend an average of $274.69 per week on groceries, making it the 15th most expensive state in the U.S. for food shopping.

The Most Expensive American States For Groceries

States with higher grocery costs than New Jersey include Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Washington, Mississippi, Nevada, and California, ranking from #14 to #3. Alaska and Hawaii top the list at #2 and #1, respectively.

The least expensive states for groceries are Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

