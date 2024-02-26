New Jersey’s Top Diner For Families Has Been Revealed

In most states, diners are nice. In New Jersey, they are much more than that. And now a major website has revealed their choice for the best family diner in the Garden State.

It has long been known that New Jersey is the diner capital of the world. We love our diners with a passion, and there are no better diners in the whole nation than the ones you find right here in the Garden State.

So when someone attaches the word "best" to one of those diners, we tend to sit up straight and pay attention.

And when the people say it is from a well-known publication that we know and love, the honor becomes even more important.

The folks at Family Minded have named the most family-friendly diner in every single state, and the one they chose for New Jersey is a legendary and often-awarded one.

It's time for more congratulations for Tops Diner in East Newark for achieving another honor. it's not their first and it certainly won't be their last.

This amazing diner has been around since the early 1940s, and its customers are incredibly loyal!

Of course, Tops has an extensive menu that includes all the New Jersey diner favorites and so much more.

So, if you have a family, and you love New Jersey diners, now you know where to go for your next great meal.

Tops Diner is located at 500 Passaic Ave in Harrison.

