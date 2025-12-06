New Jersey is proud to have its share of celebrities, and a recent study revealed where we rank among states with the most stars.

Is New Jersey Among The States With The Most Stars?

We have had so many big stars in New Jersey, it's hard to keep track of them. It's impressive when names like Nicholson, Liotta, Pesci, Streep, Springsteen, and Bon Jovi are just the tip of the celebrity iceberg.

There's no doubt that if a study were ever done to name the state with the most celebrities per square mile, New Jersey would run away with the title.

We found a study that ranks the states with the most celebrities, but it doesn’t take square mileage into account.

The States With The Most Celebrities

It may surprise you to learn that New Jersey isn't among the top 5 states in the study. That honor belongs to Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Your. Predictably, California is #1.

The data was reported at Ticket Source, and New Jersey is in the top 10, barely. We rank as the state with the 9th most celebrities.

The study credits New Jersey with having 3854 celebrities, and that includes actors, singers, athletes, and comedians.

The Garden State's top category of stars is athletes with 2349, including greats like Mike Trout, Carl Lewis, Carli Lloyd, and Joe Theismann.

California, the top celebrity state, has 12,793 celebrities, including a whopping 6177 actors/actresses.

