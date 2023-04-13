NJ State Police vehicle involved in 3-car crash
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Two State Police troopers were injured in a three-car crash on Thursday morning.
State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele said that a State Police vehicle was hit by a Ford Escape around 11 a.m. on Route 322 (Black Horse Pike) in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton. Two troopers were taken to a hospital while the driver of the Escape was taken via medical helicopter to Cooper University Medical Center, according to Peele.
Video from over shows a marked SUV troop car heavily damaged on the rear driver's side, a SUV with damage on the rear passenger side. The Ford Escape was laying on the passenger's side.
The driver of the Escape was trapped for a time. police at the scene told CBS Philadelphia.
Route 322 was closed in both directions between Garden Road and McCall Avenue as of 3:50 p.m.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
