NJ State Police vehicle involved in 3-car crash

Crash scene on Route 322 in Hamilton involving a State Police vehicle (6 ABC Action News)

🔴 3 SUVs collided on the Black Horse Pike in the May Landing section of Hamilton

🔴 The troop car was heavily damaged and one SUV flipped onto its side

🔴 The troopers were taken to a hospital for their injuries

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Two State Police troopers were injured in a three-car crash on Thursday morning.

State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele said that a State Police vehicle was hit by a Ford Escape around 11 a.m. on Route 322 (Black Horse Pike) in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton.  Two troopers were taken to a hospital while the driver of the Escape was taken via medical helicopter  to Cooper University Medical Center, according to Peele.

Video from over shows a marked SUV troop car heavily damaged on the rear driver's side, a SUV with damage on the rear passenger side. The  Ford Escape was laying on the passenger's side.

The driver of the Escape was trapped for a time. police at the scene told CBS Philadelphia.

Route 322 was closed in both directions between Garden Road and McCall Avenue as of 3:50 p.m.

