Aggressive turkeys are back in New Jersey

It was already three and a half years ago that Toms River was being invaded by aggressive turkeys. That was before COVID, and we thought slightly rambunctious turkeys were a big threat to our health and safety.

Well, it was no fun for the residents of that section of Toms River, some of whom were elderly and scared. It's hard to believe that was in November 2019. The episode was blamed on overdevelopment.

The real reason is the lack of hunters who used to cull the flocks every year during turkey hunting season. This past weekend a couple of turkeys showed up about 50 yards from the backdoor.

Yesterday they were up on the patio and they weren't happy when I came out of the back door. Shuffling and dropping a few folding chairs sent the message to back off.

They don't appear to be swarming the neighborhood, just my backyard, which backs up to the woods. I imagine there are dozens of wild turkeys back there and by the size of that healthy-looking male, they're doing pretty well.

Unlike many other hunting seasons in New Jersey, turkey hunting season is almost upon us. It starts April 22 and runs through late May.

Don't worry, these guys will be fine. Nobody in my area hunts anymore.

Well, there are a few older guys who still hunt in my area, but not in my neighborhood. Young people in most parts of New Jersey have no interest in hunting, unlike some other parts of the country.

My dad taught me how to hunt, but I was the only one of the four of us who had any interest. I have a feeling these turkeys will be around after May and never see a hunter in my area....maybe.

