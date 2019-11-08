Overdevelopment to blame for turkey terror in NJ, animal cop says

TOMS RIVER — An aggressive group of 40 to 60 wild turkeys are “terrorizing” residents in the Holiday City section of Toms River, residents tell News 12 New Jersey.

They have been blocking driveways acting, aggressively and even biting, residents told News 12. Video shows them on the roofs of homes and walking down a street together.

Why are they so aggressive? Just like bears and deer, they're lost their natural homes and less of them are hunted, according to Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA and Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for the Prosecutor's Office.

Licitra said that cases of aggressive wild turkeys have been on the rise in the past few years. While they may come across as scary, he said they're "harmless."

He suggested anyone concerned about wild turkeys should contact police, who will dispatch animal control officers.

The state Department of Environmental Protection and Toms River police did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday afternoon.

New Jersey had one week of wild turkey hunting from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Hunters are allowed to kill one turkey per day.

Turkeys in Holiday City (Lindsey, OCSN)

