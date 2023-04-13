Highlight on good government in Somerset County, NJ

As we've discussed for several years on the morning show, it's easy to point out the flaws in our government at every level. From reports of local corruption to the mess Trenton has been in for decades, there's no shortage of stories about how things have gone from bad to worse.

That said, there are some strong leaders emerging throughout the state who are leading the way to make government accountable, transparent, and effective.

On Thursday, my friend and chairman of the Somerset County Republican Organization, Tim Howes, joined the conversation to point out a local leader in Bedminster who is the embodiment of good government.

At issue was a condo development that was aging and experiencing power outages. The power company pushed the blame onto the development.

A new assessment to handle the problem would have been crippling to both the current owners and any potential sale. Enter Colin Hickey, a Bedminster township committeeman who is smart, relatable, and does the hard work required to serve the public. He found that the problem was between the boxes and the development, which was the legal responsibility of the power company.

This action saved customers thousands of dollars and protected the value of the development. This was done without regard for party affiliation or voting habits. Just one local leader standing up for the people he represents.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

