These Are The Three Biggest Selling New Jersey Albums Of All Time

There are few states that have produced more amazing musical success than here in New Jersey. So what are the top-selling New Jersey albums of all time? You might be surprised.

There are a few names that come to mind right away with this topic, and yes, we're going to hear Bruce Springsteen's name on the list of best-selling albums in America, but Bruce is not the artist behind the top-selling album from a New Jersey artist.

And if you're thinking Jon Bon Jovi, you can think again. Bruce has two of the 3 top-selling albums from New Jersey artists, but Bon Jovi is not the third. Do you think you can guess who is?

If you think for a minute, this is kind of a no-brainer. Here's a hint. It's from one of the biggest movie soundtracks of all time. Yes, we're talking Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard soundtrack.

According to an article at Business Insider, these are the top 3 best-selling albums in America from New Jersey artists.

#3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Live 1975-'85. There was a lot of hype surrounding the release of this album, and it moved 13 million units in the United States, making it the 37th biggest album seller in U.S. history, and the #3 album from a New Jersey artist.

#2 Born In The USA. This album just produced hit after hit, and the record sales to go along with it. In the United States alone, it sold 15 million copies, and it's the #25 best-selling album in the US all-time. And it's the second-highest-selling album from a New Jersey artist.

#1 The Bodyguard Soundtrack. It was a great movie and an even better soundtrack. The highest-selling soundtrack of all time (and 15th highest-selling album in America) sold 18 million copies, and it made it the #1 selling New Jersey album of all time.

