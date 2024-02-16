Gorgeous New Jersey Shore Town Named The Most Beautiful In New Jersey

A major publication has just revealed their choice for the most beautiful small town in New Jersey, and their choice is a great one.

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) loading...

There are so many great small towns scattered all over New Jersey, and the thought of choosing just one as the best seems like a daunting task.

But the nice folks at The Discover did not shy away from the task. They named the best small town in every state in America.

So, which New Jersey town is the first one that came to your mind when this topic came up?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you love New Jersey as much as I do, your answer isn't limited to just one town. I immediately thought of Asbury Park, Hoboken, Spring Lake, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, and Cape May, and I could have gone on.

It turns out that if you make enough guesses, you'll wind up being right, and I was. Congratulations to the amazing town of Cape May for being named the best small town in New Jersey.

Anyone who has been to Cape May knows this is a well-deserved honor for this legendary town.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The charm and beauty of Cape May are undisputed and this town has the incredible ability to hold on to the past while simultaneously celebrating the present.

Add to that the amazing restaurants, the gorgeous beach, and the lovely boardwalk just add to this town's overall beauty.

So, congratulations to the legendary Cape May for another trophy to add to its already full mantel.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan