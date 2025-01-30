The Top 5 Must-Try New Jersey Restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

I have found 5 amazing restaurants in the Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and I wanted to share them with you.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

If you want a great meal in Monmouth and Ocean County, I strongly suggest you try these outstanding restaurants.

5 Amazing Restaurants In Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Let's start by saying this list is not the result of a survey or professional reviewer. It's just a list of great restaurants that one local loves, and that local is me.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I am a big Italian food fan and I am a sucker for a restaurant with a unique ambiance.

Photo by Ronan Kruithof on Unsplash Photo by Ronan Kruithof on Unsplash loading...

I hope you use this list as some solid suggestions for a great dining experience at and around the Jersey Shore, and maybe you'll fall in love with these eateries as much as I did.

Use This List As A New Jersey Restaurant Guide

Here they are, in no particular order, and I hope this list helps you find your next great meal in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

Graziano's Italian Restaurant - This family-owned restaurant has been my favorite for a long time. The food is consistently awesome, and you always feel like you're among family there.

Grazianos Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

Scarborough Fair - This restaurant's great food is only matched by its unique and stunning interior decorations. If you're looking for romance, this is your place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brandl - For outstanding food and a dining experience you'll never forget, head to Belmar and try this stunning eatery.

Read More: Experts Name New Jersey's Coziest Restaurant

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Spano's Ristorante Italiano - It has been a favorite for locals for years, and the incredible menu and great food never disappoint.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Charlies of Bay Head - This restaurant is as beautiful outside as it is in, and the food and service are always amazing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hope you enjoy these restaurants and all the other great restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Support your local restaurants!

The Best Restaurants In Red Bank, NJ Gallery Credit: Lou Russo