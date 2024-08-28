Atlantic City neighborhood evacuated after ATV hits gas meter

🔴 An ATV rider was arrested and charged with reckless driving in Atlantic City

🔴 Police say he struck a gas meter, forcing a neighborhood evacuation

🔴 There were no injuries

ATLANTIC CITY — An all-terrain vehicle rider who struck a gas meter and caused a neighborhood evacuation has been arrested.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to Morris Avenue on Monday, August 26 just before 8 p.m. for a report of an ATV striking a gas meter.

Immediately, they began to evacuate the neighborhood out of precaution due to the odor of natural gas.

Laron Wright, 31, of Atlantic City, was operating the ATV, police said.

Police said he entered an alleyway, tried to make a turn, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a gas meter and another car.

The Atlantic City Fire Department and South Jersey Gas responded to the scene. Once the all-clear was given two hours later, residents were allowed back into their homes.

Wright was charged with recklessly creating the risk of widespread injury and damage, and disorderly conduct.

His ATV was seized and he was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 609-347-5766.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom