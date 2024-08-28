$10,000+ in jewelry stolen from NJ mall business

$10,000+ in jewelry stolen from NJ mall business

Getty Images

💲 Tuesday robbery

💲One person involved

💲Reaction from business owner

JERSEY CITY — The owner of a New Jersey mall jewelry kiosk is looking for answers after being a victim of a midday robbery.

Credit: Evgen_Prozhyrko
loading...

The owner took a break in his Hudson Mall kiosk around 2 p.m. yesterday — that’s when someone wreaked the business’ glass display, according to News 12 New Jersey. The owner says $12,000 to $15,000 in inventory is lost.

Google Maps
loading...

“I saw this guy checking around so I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t know what he was going to do. Then suddenly, he just grabbed a rock from his pocket and smashed the glass,” the owner said, asking News 12 New Jersey not to share his name.

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration
loading...

The culprit’s rock and business surveillance video are with police, hoping to bring closure to the case, according to the outlet. This is a first for the owner who has been in the business for over 20 years.

See more: New stores pop up at major NJ mall

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ

The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM