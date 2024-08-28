$10,000+ in jewelry stolen from NJ mall business

💲 Tuesday robbery

JERSEY CITY — The owner of a New Jersey mall jewelry kiosk is looking for answers after being a victim of a midday robbery.

The owner took a break in his Hudson Mall kiosk around 2 p.m. yesterday — that’s when someone wreaked the business’ glass display, according to News 12 New Jersey. The owner says $12,000 to $15,000 in inventory is lost.

“I saw this guy checking around so I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t know what he was going to do. Then suddenly, he just grabbed a rock from his pocket and smashed the glass,” the owner said, asking News 12 New Jersey not to share his name.

The culprit’s rock and business surveillance video are with police, hoping to bring closure to the case, according to the outlet. This is a first for the owner who has been in the business for over 20 years.

