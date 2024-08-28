Cops arrest suspect in fatal July 4 shooting in Trenton

TRENTON — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested nearly two months after a Fourth of July shooting killed a city resident and injured a woman.

Rashawn Ford, 37, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and several weapons offenses.

According to Trenton authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue on the Fourth of July at 11:30 p.m.

Officers found Amir Williams, 32, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female victim was found as well, having been shot in the hip. She survived after being hospitalized.

Ford was arrested on Wednesday morning in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Mercer County prosecutors will ask a judge to detain him until trial.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

