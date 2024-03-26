Another business has shut down in New Jersey leaving employees and patrons totally surprised.

With a "CLOSED" sign by the front door, this very popular pizza chain, suddenly closed 2 of its South Jersey locations, one in Marlton and one in Cherry Hill.

MOD Pizza in Marlton and Cherry Hill is now closed

"This location is permanently closed. We are incredibly grateful for your patronage and support over the years."

Apparently, employees were only given a few days notice.

That according to the Facebook Page, A View From Evesham.

Have you ever been to MOD Pizza?

So many people commented on Facebook about how disappointed they were to hear the news.

Here are a few of the comments:

"Literally SO sad."

"Sad, we liked going there."

"Ugh terrible, I love that place."

"Noooooo, I really loved their pizza."

"We tried to go around 7 for one last time and they were closed...my little one was crying lol. One of the nice employees came out and gave him one of the little cakes, that made his night. We're really going to miss that place."

A fast-casual pizza restaurant chain, with locations throughout the country and Canada, MOD Pizza was founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington.

"Every pizza or salad is made on demand and completely unique, but the price always stays the same," according to their website.

