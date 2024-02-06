Major Travel Site Names This Ocean County, New Jersey Town The Most Romantic

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and the experts have determined the most romantic spot in the whole state of New Jersey.

Don't you want to spend Valentine's Day with the one you love in New Jersey's most romantic place? Of course, you do.

The experts at the major traveling publication Explore have made their choice for the most romantic place in each state in the nation in a recent article, and you're going to love their choice for New Jersey.

Imagine the sound of waves crashing on the beach, the song of seagulls filling the air, and the gentle breeze flowing through your hair.

You'll hear none of these things, of course, this time of year at New Jersey's most romantic place but that doesn't make this quiet beach town any less romantic.

Our most romantic spot according to these experts is the endlessly lovely Long Beach Island, and that, in my opinion, is a great choice.

LBI is 18 miles of romance, great memories, summer fun, amazing boardwalks, terrific restaurants and so much more.

And even though February isn't exactly the peak time in New Jersey, there is always something great to do in Long Beach Island.

Of course, because of the seasonal nature of Long Beach Island, you should make sure your choice of restaurant is open this time of year.

A great website, LBI Eats, has a list of amazing LBI restaurants that are open year-round. And there are a lot of really great ones to choose from. Sounds like some Valentine's Day plans are coming together! Enjoy!

