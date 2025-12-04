A recent report verifies that New Jersey has the coolest "must-see" building in America, at least I think so.

What Is New Jersey's Must-See Building?

Most people in New Jersey have a favorite restaurant. Mine is Graziano's Restaurant in Point Pleasant.

Lots of Garden State residents have a favorite place to get coffee. I'm a sucker for a big cup of Dunkin'.

If you have a favorite breakfast place in the Garden State, you are not alone. Have you ever tried Castaway's in Point Pleasant? Trust me, you should.

Do New Jersey Residents Have A Favorite Building?

In New Jersey, we barely have enough time to have a favorite restaurant, breakfast place, and coffee shop. Do we have any more time in our schedule to look up and pick a favorite building?

The folks at Factinate compiled a list of the "must-see" buildings in each state, and when you hear New Jersey's, you're going to smile.

The must-see building in New Jersey isn't a skyscraper, a home, or a store. It's actually a mammal, but not a real one.

New Jersey's Top Architectural Attraction Is Lucy The Elephant

New Jersey's top architectural attraction is Lucy the Elephant in Margate. We love Lucy, and the architectural fans of the world do, too.

Construction on Lucy began in the late 1800s, and she has been thrilling visitors for generations.

She may not be the Mount Washington Hotel or the Empire State Building, but we love her just the same.

