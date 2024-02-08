Good news for Jersey Shore fans.

The wait is almost over.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is just days away and the trailer shows them on the boardwalk in Atlantic City and back home in Seaside Heights.

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to believe it was way back in 2009 when it all started and now the entire group is back together again. Yes! Including, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

"Jersey Shore" Final Season Premiere Getty Images loading...

Gearing up for the new season, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi sat down with E! News.

If you're a fan of the show, you definitely remember "that note."

Of course, I'm talking about the note "Snooki" and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote Sammi "Sweetheart" about the Ronnie cheating scandal.

Here's what Snookie said:

"Looking back at it now as a mom of three, 36 years old, I would have told her to her face," Snooki told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would have been like, ‘Sam, this is what I heard from Angelina what Ron was doing. I just wanted to let you know, like it's shady."

2010 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

She went on to say:

"At the time—only being 21 years old, not wanting to fight with Ron or get involved but wanted my girlfriend to know—we went the note route," she continued. "So, I would definitely change it if it were today, and I would tell her to her face. We were young and dumb, and the note is infamous. So, I'll take it."

They've all grown up since their wild days at the Jersey shore. Many are married and have kids of their own, but this season there will be NO shortage of drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs February 8th on MTV.

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later? Gallery Credit: Gianna