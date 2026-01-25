If you live in Jersey, there is a very good chance you have strong opinions about soft serve. People get loyal. Like arguing in a parking lot, loyal. So when word started floating around that a well-known local favorite was adding another stop, ears perked up fast.

This is one of those ice cream spots that people randomly bring up in conversation. Someone mentions summer, someone else mentions sprinkles, and suddenly everyone is talking about where they get their soft serve. That is the kind of reputation we are talking about here.

A Big Soft Serve Buzz Is Building

The announcement came quietly on social media, but it did not stay quiet for long. Once fans caught wind that another location was in the works, the comments rolled in. People tagging friends. People asking when it opens. People saying things like finally and about time.

About halfway through the excitement, the name finally popped up, and yep, it is Jersey Freeze. If you know, you know. The shop has built a serious following thanks to soft serve that somehow tastes like summer no matter the weather. The kind that curls just right and melts at exactly the wrong moment.

Why Everyone Loves This Place

Jersey Freeze has been around forever in Jersey terms, which means generations of families have memories tied to it. It is not just ice cream either. They also do food like wraps, wings, chicken, fries, and onion rings, which makes it dangerously easy to turn an ice cream run into a full meal.

They have been on a bit of a roll lately, too. The brand expanded beyond its original spot with newer locations popping up in recent years, including a popular setup inside Bell Works. Oh, and a casual name-drop moment, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi have both been spotted there more than once. No big deal.

Where The New Shop Is Going

Now for the detail everyone really wants. The new Jersey Freeze is opening in Old Bridge sometime this spring. No exact date yet, but they are hoping for Spring. Plenty of time to start planning your first stop.

You will find it along Route 18, in a strip mall across from a Wawa. Which honestly feels perfect. Gas, snacks, and elite soft serve all in one trip. Jersey summer is almost ready.