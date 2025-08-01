One of the biggest Italian festivals in New Jersey continues with the Italian American Association of Ocean Township’s 49th annual Italian Festival held at Joe Palaia Park in Ocean Township, Monmouth County.

The fun event is Aug. 6 to 9 from 4 to 11 p.m., and 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.

Tradition matters

The festival continues with many events, games, music, and a terrific smell that has permeated through Joe Palaia Park for 49 years.

Your parents took you, and now you are taking your kids to experience the same fun and traditions. The festival is a throwback in time, the smell of the sausage and peppers, the funnel cakes, all make for an enjoyable night.

Win some cash

They have a 50/50 that goes off about every couple of hours. It is a fun way to win cash to pay for those sausages and peppers.

Activities abound

The festival has live music, games, Midway, and more are available for kids and adults. There are eating contests, that I have witnessed, and it looks like a typical Monday night at the Big Joe Ranch. They have fireworks, wine, and more.

Festival for a great cause

Last year, the festival raised over $100,000 for children’s programs and charities. The Italian American Association of Ocean presented over $60,000 worth of scholarships and donated more than $40,000 to other children’s sports and programs.

The 49th Italian American Festival is a must-see. Get to Joe Palia Park in Oakhurst, New Jersey. It is a great tradition here in New Jersey.