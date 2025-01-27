Jenkinson’s Boardwalk’s Movies on the Beach series is one of those perfect summer activities everyone should try at least once.

Imagine this: a warm summer evening, waves crashing in the background, and a giant inflatable screen set up right on the sand.

It’s the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars. Best of all? It’s totally free.

Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach will show a family-friendly movie every Tuesday evening from June 24 through the end of August.

There's always something to get excited about, whether animated classics the kids love or comedies that make you laugh out loud.

What’s great about the setup is how laid-back it feels.

You can bring a blanket and beach chairs, grab your favorite snacks from one of the boardwalk vendors, and settle in.

People of all ages love this weekly summertime event, making it one of the most popular series that Jenkinson's presents annually.

Plus, with the moon shining on the ocean in the background, it’s just so Instagram-worthy.

If you’re looking for a chill way to end a summer evening, Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach series has you covered.

New this year, join me and 94.3 The Point at 7 pm before select movies for special-themed trivia that's free to play. We'll have tons of prizes to win.

Movies begin at dusk on the beach across from the aquarium.

All flicks are weather-permitting. Before you go, please check Jenkinson's social media for the latest updates.

Be sure to check in often with Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach for all the summer fun.

Which movies are you looking forward to? We'll see you on the sand!