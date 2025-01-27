Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 2025 Movies on the Beach Schedule
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk’s Movies on the Beach series is one of those perfect summer activities everyone should try at least once.
Imagine this: a warm summer evening, waves crashing in the background, and a giant inflatable screen set up right on the sand.
It’s the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars. Best of all? It’s totally free.
Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach will show a family-friendly movie every Tuesday evening from June 24 through the end of August.
There's always something to get excited about, whether animated classics the kids love or comedies that make you laugh out loud.
What’s great about the setup is how laid-back it feels.
You can bring a blanket and beach chairs, grab your favorite snacks from one of the boardwalk vendors, and settle in.
People of all ages love this weekly summertime event, making it one of the most popular series that Jenkinson's presents annually.
Plus, with the moon shining on the ocean in the background, it’s just so Instagram-worthy.
If you’re looking for a chill way to end a summer evening, Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach series has you covered.
New this year, join me and 94.3 The Point at 7 pm before select movies for special-themed trivia that's free to play. We'll have tons of prizes to win.
Movies begin at dusk on the beach across from the aquarium.
All flicks are weather-permitting. Before you go, please check Jenkinson's social media for the latest updates.
Be sure to check in often with Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach for all the summer fun.
Which movies are you looking forward to? We'll see you on the sand!
June 24 - Moana 2 (PG)
According to IMDb:
After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.
July 1st - Mamma Mia (PG-13)
According to IMDb:
Donna, an independent hotelier, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile, Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She invites three men from her mother's past, hoping to meet her real father.
July 8th - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) (PG)
According to IMDb:
When a kingpin threatens New York City, mutated turtle warriors must emerge from the shadows to protect their home.
July 15th - Happy Gilmore (PG-13)
According to IMDb:
After the IRS repossesses his grandmother's house, a bad-tempered hockey player takes his talents to golf to earn the big bucks and get his grandmother's house back.
July 22 - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
Join Matt Ryan and The Point Crew at 7 pm for "Christmas in July" trivia before the movie. You could win great prizes!
According to IMDb:
The Griswold family's plans for a big family Christmas predictably become a big disaster.
July 29th - Inside Out 2 (PG)
According to IMDb:
It is a sequel in which Riley enters puberty and experiences new, more complex emotions. As she tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.
August 5th - Sonic 3 (PG)
According to IMDb:
Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.
August 12th - Wicked (PG)
Join Matt Ryan and the Point Crew at 7 pm for "Wicked Good Trivia" before the movie. You could win incredible prizes!
According to IMDb:
Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Galinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After encountering the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.
August 17th - E.T. (PG)
According to IMDb:
A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet.
August 26th - Despicable Me 4 (PG)
According to IMDb:
Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.