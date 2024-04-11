With the opening of its first New Jersey restaurant back in 2015, this fast-casual restaurant continues to expand in New Jersey.

It has 2 more openings planned in Bridgewater and Old Bridge this summer.

That would bring the total number of restaurants in New Jersey up to 8.

They already have restaurants in Cherry Hill, Marlton, Hamilton, New Brunswick, Hoboken, and Toms River.

Get our free mobile app

It was founded in Philadelphia in 2012 and continues to be a big hit here in New Jersey.

Honeygrow is Expanding in New Jersey

If you've never been to Honeygrow, it's known for made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honey-based desserts.

The Sesame Garlic sounds delicious! Sesame garlic sauce, freshly made whole wheat noodles, roasted steak, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, sesame seeds.

So does the Garlic Butter Chicken. Freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, snow peas, scallions, mushrooms, toasted sesame seeds, chili crisps and garlic butter sauce.

The desserts sound amazing too! The Cobbler is vanilla yogurt with roasted apples, streusel crumble, and whipped cream. Yummy!

The two new locations at Glenwood Green in Old Bridge and Chimney Rock Crossing in Bridgewater are scheduled to open this summer.

Read More: Guy Fieri Says You Must Try These New Jersey Restaurants from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

CEO Justin Rosenberg told NJBIZ:

We've been a part of the N.J. community for nine years since our first location opened in Cherry Hill in 2015. I'm proud to continue to connect the dots between north and south throughout the state.

I've never been, but I'm looking forward to giving it a try.

Countdown to the Top 12 Favorite Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ