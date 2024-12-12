Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

If not, you might be feeling a bit behind and wondering if there's still enough time to finish all your shopping and get all your gifts delivered before the big day.

No need to worry just yet, which is great news, you still have some time, but how much time are we talking about before it's too late?

The last thing you want is for your gift to be delivered the week after Christmas!

That happened to me last year because I was so behind.

Some of my gifts arrived the day after Christmas which was an epic fail on my part!

That's why it's important to keep some dates in mind including delivery deadlines for USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

The Courier Post provided a helpful list of deadlines to ensure your gift arrives at its destination on time.

USPS Shipping Deadlines

USPS shipping deadlines for mail and packages to arrive before December 25th.

* USPS Ground Advantage - December 18th

* First-class mail - December 18th

* Priority Mail - December 19th

* Priority Mail Express - December 21st

FedEx Shipping Deadlines

FedEx shipping deadlines to have packages arrive by December 24th.

* FedEx Same Day - December 24th

* FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, and Extra Hours - December 23rd

* FedEx 2-Day, FedEx 2-Day AM - December 20th

* FedEx 2-Day, FedEx 2-Day AM (with $16 per-package Saturday pickup) - December 21st

* FedEx Express Saver - December 19th

* FedEx Ground Economy - December 13th

UPS Delivery Deadline

UPS delivery deadline for December 24th delivery.

* UPS 3 Day Select - December 19th

* UPS 2nd Day Air - December 20th

* UPS Next Day Air - December 23rd

Hopefully, you'll be able to squeeze all your shopping in and get everything delivered in time!

Good luck!

