The popular HGTV website has named the best small town in New Jersey, and it's probably not the town you think it is.

What Is The Best Small Town In New Jersey?

Every time a publication names a best, cutest, most charming, or most beautiful town, it seems that Cape May is the representative for New Jersey, and there is nothing wrong with that.

But this time around, the spotlight falls on another amazing New Jersey town, and when it comes from a source like HGTV, it carries extra weight.

So, which outstanding New Jersey town is in the spotlight as the best small town in the Garden State according to these immensely popular experts?

New Jersey's Best Small Town

It's one of the most charming and possibly the most underrated small towns in New Jersey. This time around, it's Lambertville that is getting the love from the experts.

This incredible town deserves every bit of the attention it's getting with this major announcement, and it's a long time coming.

The amazing town of Lambertville is a place you can go to stroll, shop, eat a fantastic meal, and share a memorable day with someone you love.

Great Things About Lambertville, New Jersey

Lambertville is known as the Antique Capital of New Jersey, and that is a title it truly deserves. If you love antiquing, this town is your Super Bowl.

If you haven't been to Lambertville recently, this time of year is perfect for a visit. And congratulations to Lambertville for this nice honor.

