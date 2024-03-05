There are so many gyms throughout New Jersey, but when you find the one you really like you hate to have to switch to a new place.

Well, that's exactly what these gym members will have to do.

Unfortunately, we keep hearing about stores and restaurants closing in New Jersey, but the latest business to close 2 locations in New Jersey is a very popular gym chain.

What gym chain is closing 2 locations in New Jersey?

LA Fitness has 33 gyms throughout New Jersey and nearly 550 across the country.

They're closing 2 of their Esporta Fitness gyms in Somerdale and Woodbury Heights, according to NJ.com.

The Somerdale gym is located at 711 Evesham Road and the Woodbury Heights gym is located at 1006 Mantua Pike.

You have about a month before both locations close, according to NJ.com.

“This club will be closing Monday, April 1st at 2 pm,” signage reads at the Somerdale location. “If your membership lists this as your home club, effective immediately your access will be expanded to include all Esporta Fitness and LA Fitness locations in New Jersey (excluding signature locations).”

You hate to hear about all these closings in New Jersey, but don't let this closure discourage you from still going to the gym.

If you go to the Somerdale location you can continue to work out at the Marlton LA Fitness at 1051 Route 73 North.

The Marlton location isn't too far away, it's about a 15 minute drive from the Somerdale gym.

Here are some other gyms offering great deals in New Jersey.

