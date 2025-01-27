Six Flags Great Adventure 2025 Opening Day Revealed

It may be a little too early to start the countdown, but it sure is nice to have something exciting to look forward to.

Especially on a day like today when it's freezing out!

Even though the opening day is still a few months away, having that date on the calendar makes it feel a lot closer!

Many rides have recently shut down for good, including Kingda Ka, The Sky Way, Green Lantern, and the Parachute Tower, but excitement is growing for the opening of Great Adventure's new coaster, The Flash: Vertical Velocity.

I finally built up enough courage at the end of last season to ride Superman and loved it!

Now I'm feeling brave and can't wait to give this new ride a go.

Six Flags Great Adventure 2025 Opening Day Has Been Revealed

Let's first start with the opening day for Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa.

That date is set for April 12.

Hurricane Harbor opens on May 17.

Opening day for Six Flags Great Adventure theme park and Wild Safari animal park is set for March 29!

“We’re eager to welcome visitors of all ages to create memories with friends and family,” says park president, Brian Bacica.

According to the Asbury Park Press, here are some other dates to keep in mind this upcoming season:

- Spring Break Days: April 12 to 20

- Star-Spangled Nights: July 4 and 5

- Summerbration: July 4 to Aug. 17

- Fright Fest: Sept. 12 to Nov. 2 (select days)

- Kids Boo Fest: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 13 to Nov. 2

- Oktoberfest: Saturday and Sundays Sept. 13 to Nov. 2

- Holiday in the Park: Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, 2026

