🔺 An E. coli outbreak has sickened people in five states

🔺 CDC confirms the outbreak has reached New Jersey

🔺 Most cases have been linked to raw cheese

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms an E. Coli outbreak that has sickened people in five states is now in New Jersey.

Two of the 11 cases confirmed by federal health officials are in the Garden State, and most have been traced to one particular food product.

What is E. coli?

E. coli is short for Escherichia coli.

According to the CDC, these bacteria normally live in intestines of people and animals.

Most E. coli are harmless and are an important part of a healthy human intestinal tract. However, some E. coli can cause illness.

The types of E. coli that can cause diarrhea can be transmitted through contaminated water or food, or through contact with animals or persons.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says symptoms can vary for each person.

However, they often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Most people get better within 5–7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

What triggered this latest outbreak?

E.Coli outbreak connected to Raw Milk brand raw cheddar cheese made by Raw Farm.

Raw Farm products are sold nationwide at a variety of retailers.

CDC.gov CDC.gov loading...

A recall has been announced for all sizes of block and shredded cheese in all flavors including original and jalapeno.

What to do now

Throw out any Raw Milk brand cheese.

Thoroughly wash any surfaces it may have come in contact with.

If you do get infected with E. coli, symptoms will likely resolve on their own.

However, the CDC advises to call healthcare provider if you have any of these severe symptoms:

🔺 Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

🔺 Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

🔺 Bloody diarrhea

🔺 So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

🔺 Signs of dehydration, such as:

🔺 Not peeing much

🔺 Dry mouth and throat

🔺 Feeling dizzy when standing up

🔺 Feeling very tired

🔺 Losing pink color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids

