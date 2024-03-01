NJ weather: First weekend of March will start wet, end warm

The Bottom Line

Happy March 1st, one and all! This is an important date on our weather calendar, as it marks the beginning of climatological spring. We have officially exited the coldest three calendar months. March is, on average, New Jersey's 4th coolest, 5th wettest, and 4th snowiest month of the year. We start with normal high temperatures in the mid 40s, which will warm to regular mid 50s by the start of April.

There are two weather headlines to talk about. First, a wet start to the first weekend of March. (Actually the beginnings of an active, stormy weather pattern through the first half of the month.) Second, a warmup. Thermometers will be back in the 60s by early next week.

Get our free mobile app

Friday

Overall, a pretty nice early March day.

Temperatures will moderate to near-normal levels on Friday, reaching the mid 40s or so. (Accuweather) Temperatures will moderate to near-normal levels on Friday, reaching the mid 40s or so. (Accuweather) loading...

Having said that, temperatures are definitely cold Friday morning. Mainly in the 20s, a widespread freezing aside from barrier islands at the Jersey Shore.

Once the sun comes up, thermometers should warm quickly. Highs are forecast to reach the mid 40s Friday afternoon. As we just discussed, that is right on the long-term average high for early March.

We will enjoy sunny skies for most of the day. And lighter winds than Thursday. Both good news. Clouds will start to increase from the southwest in the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy at night.

Friday will stay dry. However, scattered showers are possible after about Midnight Friday night.

Saturday

Wet.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Saturday is not looking good. Periods of rain are likely statewide from early morning through early evening. And, as this storm system sets fired up over the Atlantic in the midday and afternoon hours, there is a chance for some localized downpours.

Saturday looks soggy, as periods of rain are likely from early morning through early evening. (Tropical Tidbits) Saturday looks soggy, as periods of rain are likely from early morning through early evening. (Tropical Tidbits) loading...

Wintry weather is not expected, as high temperatures shoot for 50 degrees. Severe weather is unlikely too, although heavy rain could push rainfall totals over an inch in spots (especially south and east).

A damp and dreary day, with little good news for outdoor plans.

Rain will taper off Saturday evening. Low temperatures will only drop into the 40s, so there is no risk of a flash freeze or black ice for Sunday morning.

Sunday

Dry.

We will still see substantial cloud cover on Sunday, with peeks of sunshine. I am a little worried about pockets of fog in the morning too.

Any grayness overhead will be countered by warm, spring-y temperatures. Highs on Sunday should push to about 60 degrees. That is about halfway between our normal highs (mid 40s) and record highs) 70-ish) this time of year. Not too shabby.

New Jersey's next warmup really kicks in on Sunday, as temperatures soar to around 60 degrees. (Tropical Tidbits) New Jersey's next warmup really kicks in on Sunday, as temperatures soar to around 60 degrees. (Tropical Tidbits) loading...

Monday

The warmth continues into next week. But our skies will remain somewhat unsettled.

Monday looks mostly cloudy. And we might see some patchy drizzle, especially along the coast. High temperatures will once again hit about 60 degrees, with a light southerly breeze.

Tuesday & Beyond

We will keep clouds, the chance for spotty drizzle, and near-60-degree temperatures around for Tuesday.

Next week stays warm, with daily high temperatures close to the 60-degree mark. Next week stays warm, with daily high temperatures close to the 60-degree mark. loading...

Late next week, our attention will be focused on a pair of disturbances that could turn into super-soaker storm systems.

The first, in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame, will be a slow-moving cold front. It may produce 1 to 2+ inches of rain over New Jersey.

The next, centered on next weekend, could be another heavy rainmaker. That one is worth watching for some wintry potential too, especially in North Jersey.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.