How you can help these charities in the Garden State this weekend

The weekend is here. Two working days until Monday for me and my better half as we continue the "Listen and Learn" tour around New Jersey.

We've been in Sussex, Morris, Ocean, Monmouth, Gloucester, Mercer, and Middlesex counties over the past 48 hours.

It's critical in my book to spread the message of "Common Sense" in an up close and personal way. The government is too disconnected from average people in our state and we are going to change that. Staying close to the community means supporting local charities in towns across the state.

Here are a few for this weekend.

Ronald in Perth Amboy called to tell us about a fundraiser this Sunday at Strickland’s Steakhouse on Main Street in Woodbridge from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When you buy a meal, the restaurant will contribute 10% to the GoFundMe page for Ronald's son. His son's name is Garrett, he's 34 and married, running a small moving company in Hawaii. Two months ago he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The donations will help offset some of the extraordinary costs as Garrett fights for his life.

Retired Kenilworth Chief of Police Ken Grady is running a teddy bear drive to collect bears for the kids being treated at Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside.

The bears are being made by Michael and Martha who own Sublimation 101 and it cost $20 for each one. If you can help meet the goal of 25 bears for a drop off at the hospital on March 21, please Venmo to @rprflocal3 or email rprflocal3@gmail.com

A big thanks to Chief Grady who is the President of the Retired Policeman Fireman's Association Local 3.

Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno held a hugely successful event at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park this week. Chefs from the area's top restaurants prepared delicious small plates for the sold-out crowd.

The proceeds go to help feed and educate students and families in the Asbury Park area through the Mercy Center.

