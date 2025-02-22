Huge Clothing Retailer With 15 New Jersey Locations Could Close Stores Nationwide

It's a clothing store many of us grew up going to during our weekend trips to the mall.

A staple that's been around since the 80s, opening its first store in California, and can be found in malls across New Jersey.

5 years ago they were on the brink of closing for good but managed to avoid bankruptcy.

Now there's news this retailer is considering bankruptcy yet again and could close stores nationwide.

We were just talking about how Joann Fabrics is shutting down 500 stores nationwide including 6 locations in New Jersey in Deptford, Lawrenceville, Mays Landing, Mount Laurel, Succasunna section of Roxbury, and Toms River.

Before that, Kohl's announced the closure of several stores, including one in East Windsor, New Jersey.

Now there's another well-known retailer that's exploring "strategic options" which has many New Jerseyans wondering if any locations here in the Garden State will close.

Forever 21 is Considering Bankruptcy

USA Today reports the retailer is considering bankruptcy, but "no final decisions have been made regarding the outcome of the process or the number of stores that may be closed," according to a recent company statement.

But the article also states, "Forever 21 closures appear to be in motion already, as local news outlets in Connecticut, California and Washington state have reported locations in their states are shuttering."



Yahoo Finance had an article from NorthJersey.com that had a list of all the store locations in New Jersey:

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City in Atlantic City

Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater

Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill

Deptford Mall in Deptford

Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold

Garden State Plaza in Paramus

Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing

Menlo Park Mall in Edison

Newport Centre in Jersey City

Ocean County Mall in Toms River

Quaker Bridge Mall in West Windsor

Rockaway Townsquare in Rockaway

The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth

Willowbrook Mall in Wayne

Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge

No word yet if any New Jersey stores will close.

We'll keep you posted.

