Game Day Cravings Lead To A Wing Showdown

Are the best wings in New Jersey found at Water Street Bar & Grill in Toms River?

It made the list below of the best wings at the Jersey Shore, chosen by YOU!

Keep scrolling to see the full list below, but as we get closer and closer to the big game, the one big question that always comes up this time of year is what's the best food to bring to the big party?

Would you say wings? And if so, do most prefer mild, medium, or hot? Or is it a big nacho platter, soft pretzels, pizza, chips and dip, or all of the above?

Another restaurant in Ocean County to make the list for the best wings in New Jersey is Buffalo Wild Wings, with several locations throughout the area.

According to a new study by DoorDash, Buffalo wings are officially the most ordered dish on game day, coming in at #1, with pizza as the runner-up.

The most popular wing sauce in New Jersey?

We like our wings hot here in the Garden State! And I would have to agree, the hotter the better, in my opinion!

The Best Wings In New Jersey

Check out the list below to see who serves the best wings in New Jersey, chosen by YOU!

