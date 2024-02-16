In NJ, over 7,000 get set to make an incredible plunge for big money

One of my biggest and most enjoyable events is getting ready to take place next Saturday, Feb. 24.

It is the 31st annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights benefiting Special Olympics of New Jersey.

This is an outstanding event that truly brings great peace and enjoyment to the many law enforcement participants and other social groups that collectively take a dip into the balmy 42-degree water of the ocean all while raising big money and I mean big money for a great cause.

Last year the Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights raised just over $2,400,000. What an incredible accomplishment.

This year marks the 31st year for this event and my 28th year hosting it. It keeps on getting bigger and bigger each year, utterly amazing for this type of charitable event.

The New Jersey law enforcement community is nothing less than heroic for its unwavering support and dedication into running the event, participating in the event, and giving thousands of dollars to continue the support of Special Olympics New Jersey.

The New York/New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised millions for Special Olympics New Jersey. It truly makes me so proud.

Where the money goes

Special Olympics New Jersey relies on the big money raised to provide programs for the more than twenty-five hundred mentally and physically challenged participants.

One of the reasons I support this event and Special Olympics New Jersey is that over 87% of all the money collected goes directly to the programs of Special Olympics New Jersey. That is a very respected percentage. I wish more charities would live by their example.

So, the good news is that the 2024 Polar Bear Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 on the beach in Seaside Heights. I will be broadcasting my show as we do every year from the boardwalk area by the Spicy Cantina.

How to register and join

Registration is open and ready to go. Go to plungeseaside.org to register for this fun event.

Support Special Olympics New Jersey and join us for an enjoyable day for a great cause.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

