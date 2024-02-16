🎢Six Flags Great Adventure celebrates its 50th anniversary this season

🎢 The park opens next month

🎢 Thousands of jobs are available

JACKSON — When Six Flags Great Adventure opens next month, the iconic theme park will be celebrating something very special---its 50th anniversary.

To make things even more exciting, Six Flags has announced they are hiring to commemorate this momentous golden anniversary.

As one of the largest employers in New Jersey, Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor, Wild Safari, and Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa are actively seeking over 4,000 people to join their team.

The 50th anniversary season commemorates with the launch of The Flash: Vertical Velocity, and the opening of the new “glamping” experience at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity is a first-of-its-kind in North America and only the second in the world. Strap in and speed off aboard an intricately designed train inspired by the fastest man alive’s suit in a race like no other. Zoom through a 180-degree twisted drop followed by a Zero-G roll back the vertical tower, reaching speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. The train pauses, then, just like The Flash, you change directions and rush backwards along the track.

Camping with glamour is “glamping” and that’s what you get when you stay at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. Imagine waking up in an ultra-luxurious tent, watching the sunrise over scenic fields as giraffes freely roam just feet away. That’s the reality at this Six Flags resort. Relax and unwind at the hotel’s state-of-the-art spa, and experience fine dining in the wild at the hotel’s restaurant.

Six Flags is offering positions in more than 10 diverse departments including rides, lifeguarding, human resources, hospitality, and safari.

Available positions include ride operations, park services (custodial), entertainment, public safety (security, EMTs), in-park services (food and beverage operations, retail), guest experience (admissions, guest relations, parking lot), Safari (gatekeepers, educators and guides, drivers), hospitality (front desk, housekeeping, servers and baristas), lifeguards, landscaping, and internships.

Positions are available for individuals 16 and older, with select opportunities for those as young as 14, offering competitive wages. Many positions start at $16 per hour.

There are many benefits offered to Six Flags employees such as flexible scheduling, advanced opportunities, educational scholarships, exclusive events, free park admission, and more.

Paid internships for students are also available.

To apply for a position, complete a job application here. You can also text the word FUN to 732-307-6688.

Interested applicants may also apply in person by visiting the Six Flags Great Adventure Resort’s Employment Center, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson. Enter via the employment entrance approximately one mile west of the entrance. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park will open on March 16. Hurricane Harbor will open May 18.

