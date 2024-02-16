A 31-year-old Jefferson Township resident has been arrested in connection with possession of child sex abuse material, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Richard Kattermann has been charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, after an investigation determined that he uploaded an inappropriate file involving minors on to a social platform, officials said.

According to authorities, Kattermann was also in possession of additional pieces of child sex abuse material.

Kattermann was arrested on Feb. 8. Officials say that at the time of the investigation, Kattermann was employed at Montgomery Academy, a school in Basking Ridge that serves students with special needs.

Pretrial conditions for Kattermann include supervision and internet monitoring. He was released after his arrest.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the prosecutor's office at 973-285-6200.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Montgomery Academy for an update on Kattermann's employment status.

