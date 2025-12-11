Are you planning a vacation in 2026? A major website has just revealed the best vacation destinations for New Jersey residents.

Where Should New Jersey Residents Vacation In 2026?

After saving your hard-earned money all year, you want to take an amazing trip in 2026 that makes lifetime memories.

The question is: which is the hot destination you want to choose for the perfect vacation in the new year?

It should come as no surprise that there is no shortage of expert opinion on this topic, so we leaned on one of the most trusted travel experts in the world, Conde Nast Traveler.

Here Are The Best Places To Visit In 2026

While we are fortunate to live in a state that is a legendary vacation destination, we need to get away once in a while.

Here are some of the top places the experts say we should visit in 2026 for an amazing getaway.

Get your travel agent on the phone. It's time to book the trip of a lifetime, and here are the destinations.

Experts Reveal The Top Vacation Destinations For 2026

If you want to keep it to the USA, these experts recommend you plan a trip to Deer Valley, Utah. It's famous for the Sundance Film Festival, but it's so much more.

Some of the international destinations that are hot for 2026 include Hong Kong, Brussels, Belgium, and East Coast, Barbados.

These are just some of the hottest vacation destinations for 2026. We wish you safe travels. Enjoy!

