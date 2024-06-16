The best steak in New Jersey is sizzling on a plate waiting for you.

Are you hungry?

If you're in the mood for a delicious steak you need to know where the top spot is in your area.

I haven't gone out for a good steak in a long time.

We usually go Italian and I tend to order either the Chicken Parmigiana or Chicken Cacciatore.

Both are delicious, but I'm craving a steak and potato.

If you are too, this is the perfect place to go.

Especially with this Sunday being Father's Day you're probably looking for a great restaurant to take Dad to celebrate.

Best of NJ put together a list of the best steakhouses in New Jersey.

So where is the best steakhouse at the Jersey Shore?

It's in Ocean County, according to this article.

The best steak at the Jersey Shore, According to Best of NJ?

Old Causeway Steak and Oyster House is the big winner.

It's located at 1201 East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.

What are you in the mood for, Filet Mignon, NY Strip, Rib Eye, or Flat Iron Steak?

They have signature steaks too.

"King's Oscar" is a grilled 8oz filet mignon served over asparagus & topped with king crab meat & béarnaise sauce.

Old Causeway Steak and Oyster House also has live music which is always a lot of fun.

You can check out the menu, here.

There are so many other amazing steakhouses to try throughout New Jersey.

See if your favorite made the list.

