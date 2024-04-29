Out of all the amazing songs sung over the years by New Jersey artists, you told us you think this song is the best.

We knew when we asked New Jersey residents which song sung by a New Jersey artist was the best we'd have a bit of a battle on our hands, and we did.

The Greatest Songs Ever Sung By New Jersey Artists

The big four were exactly who you'd expect. We got lots of votes for Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, and, of course, Frank Sinatra.

Then we had to sift through all of the songs each of those New Jersey artists sing to come up with a list.

We are happy to say that all four are represented in your top 5. So, which songs do you think made the list?

Here's The Top 5 List According To Your Votes

Here they are, the songs you voted as the best recorded by New Jersey artists ever.

#5 Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi. It's one of the great rock anthems of all time, and it's so New Jersey.

#4 Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Another amazing son and anthem. it makes us proud to be from New Jersey.

Here's Your Top 3

#3 My Way - Frank Sinatra. We're so glad Ol' Blue Eyes made the list, and it's one of his best.

#2 Jersey Girl - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. No words are necessary. It's just a perfect New Jersey song.

#1 I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston. No one had a better voice and there may be no more beautiful version of a song than this one.

