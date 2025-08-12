According to one of the most trusted travel websites, 5 New Jersey beaches are leading the pack for summer 2025.

New Jersey's Best Beaches For 2025

Summer 2025 still has time to go, but which Jersey Shore beach is getting the best reviews from visitors?

If you want to know that, one great source is Tripadvisor, one of the most used and trusted travel sites around, and a quick scan of the comments about Garden State beaches reveals a top 5 list for this summer, so far.

If you haven't gotten to the beach as often as you like, or maybe not at all, this could be a handy guide for you to help make travel plans in New Jersey for the rest of the summer.

Travelers Name New Jersey's Top Beach

There are so many great beaches along the Jersey Shore, but we thought we'd give you the top half dozen this time around.

So, based on travelers' comments, here are the top 6 New Jersey beaches so far this summer.

#6 Point Pleasant Beach - You can't go wrong with the boardwalk, the rides, the food, and the aquarium. It's been a family favorite for generations.

#5 Belmar Beach - One of the most well-known and most visited beaches at the Jersey Shore.

#4 Gunnison Beach - It's the only clothing-optional beach in New Jersey and is located in Sandy Hook.

#3 Sunset Beach - It's located near Cape May Point and is one of New Jersey's most stunning beaches.

#2 Wildwood Beach - One of the state's most legendary vacation destinations, and it's as amazing now as it's been for generations.

#1 Cape May Beach - The most popular, most beloved beach in New Jersey, and for good reason. It has everything a top beach should have and more.

