Golf in New Jersey offers enthusiasts a variety of picturesque experiences.

Whether it's challenging courses or stunning landscapes, The Garden State has a wealth of golfing options.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey has a rich golfing history.

When you ask the avid golfer or the casual player why New Jersey is one of the best places to play, almost always they say the variety of courses across the state.

The Pine Barrens may not be the first place one thinks of for golf, but it's an excellent location if a player wants to immerse themselves in the beautiful surroundings of the New Jersey pine forests.

The Pine Barrens Gold Club is a favorite of many South Jersey golfers.

This course is well known for its commitment to preserving the surroundings and environmental sustainability.

Located in Jackson, New Jersey, this course is perfect for pros or novices.

This private course has a strategic layout, stunning fairways, well-placed bunkers, and challenging greens.

The design provides a balance of difficulty and playability, requiring golfers to showcase a variety of skills throughout their rounds.

The signature 18-hole layout offers a memorable golfing experience, with each hole presenting its own set of challenges and opportunities.

Of course, one can't go wrong at Plainfield Country Club in Edison.

Golf Digest sums it up best.

In the late 1990s, Gil Hanse and his team gradually began restoring all of Plainfield’s Donald Ross features, including many that had become covered by trees or lost over the years. During the early 2000s, every green, fairway, teeing ground, chipping area, and bunker was restored, and excessive trees were removed. The result is an exceptional restoration/renovation of one of Donald Ross’ very best designs, and it could not be more fun to play every day. The tree removal also opened up strategic playing angles, optionality, and stunning views across the property. The course remains a great venue for competitions, too, with USGA and PGA Tour events producing an impressive list of Champions including John Cook, Laura Davies, Dustin Johnson, and Jason Day.

Lifestyle site Discoverer went state-by-state across America to identify the best golf course.

Their choice for New Jersey is no surprise.

The Ballyowen Golf Course, located at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg is a renowned golf destination known for its stunning landscape, challenging design, and commitment to providing an exceptional golfing experience.

Ballyowen is often regarded as one of the top public golf courses in the state, attracting golf enthusiasts from near and far.

Designed by golf architect Roger Rulewich, Ballyowen Golf Course is inspired by the links-style courses of Ireland and Scotland.

The course is part of the Crystal Springs Resort, which features several golf courses, luxurious accommodations, and a range of amenities, making it perfect for golf getaways.

One of the most distinctive features of Ballyowen is its setting.

The course is within the hills of the Kittatinny Mountain Range, providing golfers with breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Ballyowen offers a par-72 layout that spans over 7,000 yards from the back tees, providing a decent challenge for golfers of all skill levels.