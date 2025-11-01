Here’s What’s Next For NJ’s Beloved Headliner Night Club
They paved paradise to put up a parking lot. Or something like that.
The Headlier In Neptune, NJ, Is Now Closed
Despite the fact that it was announced that a redevelopment plan was announced for the Headliner at the beginning of 2025, we were all still pretty shocked when the closure was actually made official early in October.
What's Next For The Land The Headliner Sits On?
But that begs the big question: what's next for the now-closed Headliner?
The building sits on some prime real estate, right off 35 North and South, just a few feet from the water, and developers took notice of that.
So is the Headliner going to be repurposed into another fun and exciting restaurant? Not really.
Say Hello To The Waterways At Neptune; Replacing The Headliner
According to APP, the redevelopment plans for the Headliner involve something called the Waterways at Neptune.
The Waterways at Neptune will see a total reimagining of what the Headliner used to be.
Instead of a popular bar and nightclub, we'll see the addition of two residential units, as well as a hotel that has about 100 rooms.
The newly redeveloped space will also feature a waterfront boardwalk, a restaurant, and space for some businesses to open.
The Headliner Was A Part Of The Jersey Shore Club History
The Headliner was a staple of the Jersey Shore club scene, and as a part of the Jersey Day Drinkers Facebook Page, I know lots of good times were had throughout the years, so it'll be dearly missed.
The Headliner isn't the only place we've lost over the years that we wish we hadn't, by the way.
