It seems as though New Jersey is going through some serious stuff at the moment.

Our airport is having serious staffing issues and radar issues, our trains aren't running right now because of the strike, and over the weekend, there was a massive sinkhole on one of our major highways.

And that's not even counting the more paranormal things that have been happening.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Very Paranormal Activity

We're home to some of the most haunted places on the East Coast, plus some of our towns are supposedly cursed.

For example, Ong's Hat, which supposedly is a wormhole to another dimension, and at one point the home of a cult, is an incredibly creepy abandoned town in Jersey.

And now, there's video of a UFO sighting that's been going viral across social media.

UFO Sighting In NJ Goes Viral As Traffic Stops To Stare

Whether you believe in aliens and UFOs or not, this video is pretty convincing.

You can see traffic clearly stopped as people get out and gawk at the object that's suspended in mid-air. Viewer beware, there's a lot of foul language in the TikTok video that was uploaded by UfoLore3.

Two things came to mind when I watched this for the first time.

1. Wow, that's a real UFO hovering above some shopping center in New Jersey.

2. In the world of HD cameras on our phones, why are all these videos so out of focus and shaky?

Either way, this looks like definitive proof of a UFO, right? But then the experts chimed in, stating that this is actually a blimp, not a UFO.

I choose to believe that it's really E.T. checking us out, thinking about dropping in to say hi.

