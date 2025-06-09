You’ll never guess what New Jersey’s biggest health concern is

I know when you read a headline with the words “health concern,” it could seem scary. I, however, found the results of this study kind of funny, so stick with me on this.

A survey of over 2,400 Americans was conducted by Duty Free Meds to determine what common health issues they would never want to experience.

Those surveyed were also asked how much they would be willing to pay to achieve this.

Some of the options were: being immune to headaches, achieving dream weight overnight, and being immune to allergies.

New Jersey couldn’t be bothered worrying about those. Think you can guess what we want?

Our neighbors in New York never want to experience hair loss. They’d be willing to shell out $79,763 to not have to worry about it.

Pennsylvanians would pay $39,356 to be immune to stomach aches and cramps.

Biggest health concern for people in New Jersey

As for us in New Jersey? We would pay a crazy amount of money to go the rest of our lives hangover-free.

That’s our concern: hangovers.

New Jerseyans just want to go out (or stay in) and party without any repercussions the next morning.

We were the only state in the country that had this as our biggest concern.

Perhaps a nod to the nearby local nightlife or a lower tolerance for lost productivity the morning after a long night out.

The average amount of money respondents in New Jersey would be willing to pay to never have a hangover again is $55,863. That’s more than double what the national average is ($21,188).

Hangover cures

There are cheaper ways to help a nasty hangover though, keep these in mind the next time you have a little too much fun with the bottle.

