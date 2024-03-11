How often do you go to a store, just to grab a few small items that you may have forgotten on your big shopping run that week?

You hurry through the aisles, get what you need, and then head up to check out and move on with your day.

But, when you get up to the checkout lanes you see they're all totally backed up.

People waiting in long lines, with shopping carts full of stuff.

You decide that you're not waiting and you're going to use the self-checkout to make a speedy getaway.

But once you make your way over to self-checkout you realize even those are backed up, and of the 15 self-checkouts available, only three are actually open.

Sadly, this is becoming the norm. Self-check-outs are no longer quick or convenient, and that's why it appears a lot of places are moving away from them.

Big Changes Are Coming To Target's Self-Check Out's

Target is really one of the few retailers I don't mind shopping in.

Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with Walmart or Costco, but I've always found Target to be just a little more organized.

And now, Target is changing up how you'll be checking out.

According to NJ.com the massive retailer which has 51 stores and counting in New Jersey will be changing its self-checkout hours of operation.

Instead of being able to use self-checkout anytime you want, Target will be cutting the hours, closing self-checkout lanes in some stores as early as 6 PM.

Why Is Target Limiting Self-Checkout Hours?

According to NJ.com, part of it could be to prevent theft, and another factor is staffing and store volume.

Personally, I have no issue with self-checkouts closing earlier so long as there are people staffed at the actual checkout lanes to help get you out the door.

It may seem old-fashioned, but I'd much rather have an employee ring me up than do it myself at self-checkout.

