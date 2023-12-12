To the driver who almost hit me in a New Jersey neighborhood

There's a reason why you take it easy and keep your eyes open while driving on New Jersey roads. You never know when the other person isn't paying attention.

Now I will admit, I was doing something that isn't technically correct. I was walking along a neighborhood street on the right side of the road.

In fact, walking is the exception to the rule when traveling against traffic is preferred. The reason for this has to do with being able to see cars coming toward you while you're moving along.

This, however, is usually for situations when you're walking along a busier highway or road. Not so much on a quiet neighborhood street.

In fact, kids on bikes ride in the middle and play ball in the street. There's a reason why you're supposed to pay extra attention while driving in a neighborhood along with keeping the speed down.

Fortunately, in my case, this car didn't hit me. But it damn near brushed against the left side of me from behind.

So to paint the picture, I walk my kids to school almost every day. We only have about a five-block walk so it's really not that bad.

Most of the streets have sidewalks that we're able to take advantage of. But one street that we must walk along does not.

So it was in the morning and I was on my way back home after the drop-off. I got to this street where the sidewalk disappeared, so I moved onto the road.

Now, there's one part of this street where you can't even walk off to the side thanks to tall bushes growing right against the curb. Both sides of the street are like that in this one stretch forcing you to walk on the road.

So I was walking very close on the right side when out of nowhere a car narrowly missed hitting me. It came from behind and you couldn't hear it coming.

It had to be one of those newer electric or hybrid vehicles. No warning of hearing it as it just blended in with the wind and ambient noises from outside.

The only time the sound of the vehicle was really present was right when it was alongside me. And it did have that electric kind of sound to it, so I'm pretty certain that's what kind of vehicle it was.

The car wasn't speeding, but it didn't slow down either. Nor was anyone coming in the opposing direction forcing them to stay close to the right.

I couldn't tell if the driver was on their phone texting or something like that, but they clearly didn't notice me there. I could tell because of the steady speed and completely straight path they were driving.

Again, this was a neighborhood street with low-speed limits that just happened to have no sidewalks along this one stretch. All the time people walk with the flow in neighborhoods, it's nothing unusual.

So to that driver, here's what I have to say to you. First off, I appreciate you reminding me that I cannot trust drivers like you in my own neighborhood.

I'll make sure to always walk opposing the flow from now on so I can keep an eye out for drivers who are not quite focused behind the wheel. We're both really lucky you didn't hit me.

I'm glad, however, you at least weren't driving too fast. I'm guessing you were distracted by something and didn't realize I wasn't there.

Not good. But again, I could at least tell you weren't speeding and you were maintaining the vehicle quite well, so I thank you for that. Just remember the next time you're driving in a neighborhood to be more aware of your surroundings and snap out of that tunnel vision.

Oh, and one more thing. I did notice you had a PA plate so I'm assuming you were visiting someone and might've been locked on your GPS. You're welcome to visit but don't take people out as part of your trip.

There's a reason I constantly walk with my kids as far from the road as possible. This driver further confirmed why we all have to be extra careful walking even in our own, quiet New Jersey neighborhoods.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.