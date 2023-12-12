Jackknifed tanker truck closes Route 18 in Marlboro, NJ
🚨Photos show the tanker off Route 18 in Marlboro
🚨Closures caused local traffic delays
🚨An empty school bus was parked on the left shoulder near the tanker
MARLBORO — A jackknifed tanker truck on Route 18 turned the Tuesday afternoon commute into a slow mess on several surrounding roads.
Marlboro police officer James Caulfield told New Jersey 101.5 said a school bus was hit by a school bus causing the tanker to overturn and spill fuel onto the highway. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Route 18 was closed in both directions between Route 79 and Route 520, according to Marlboro police as of 6:30 p.m. Police expect an "extended closure."
Photos from the scene posted to the Jersey Coast Emergency News Facebook page show a tanker truck off the southbound right shoulder facing forward. An empty school bus is parked across the highway along the left shoulder with the rear door open.
Caulfield said only the driver was on board the bus.
Traffic spills onto local roads
The closure of Route 18 sent drivers looking for alternative routes onto Routes 79, 520 (Newman Springs Road) and Route 9.
Caufield asked witnesses to the crash call 732-536-0100 X1144.
