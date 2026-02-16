The past few months and years have proved to be difficult for a lot of different businesses in and around New Jersey. Some local brands are struggling right now, and some national brands are having trouble keeping up as well. For example, we were shocked when we learned that Eddie Baur was getting ready to close stores across New Jersey and PA.

New Jersey Has Seen Several Major Brands Close Stores

And then, Saks off 5th Avenue announced they were closing dozens of stores as well, leaving just one in Jersey. Again, it left us shocked to think that these businesses that have been around for upwards of 100 years in some cases, were all of a sudden closing.

Sometimes, though, a store may not close down locations in order to stay afloat, and a company will take the route of laying off employees. Sometimes these layoffs are at underperforming stores or stores that would otherwise shut down due to the number of staff on hand.

More Layoffs Are Coming Soon To New Jersey

One of Jersey's most popular retailers has just announced that they plan on laying off over 100 workers in the Garden State alone, in order to help the store itself stay open.

Target Plans On Laying Off Workers In 4 NJ Counties

According to APP, Target plans on laying off 107 employees throughout several counties in New Jersey.

What NJ Targets Will Be Laying Off Employees?

Workers in Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Gloucester County, and Burlington County could be seeing pink slips in the near future.

When Will Target Lay Off More NJ Workers?

The layoffs are set to happen by May 17th this year, leaving Target employees a little nervous about what may be coming next.